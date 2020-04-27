Delhi: AIIMS nurse among 37 more healthcare staff to test positive

“A committee in the hospital traces contacts of those who tested positive… They are tracing everyone as per protocol,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS. “A committee in the hospital traces contacts of those who tested positive… They are tracing everyone as per protocol,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS.

Thirty-seven healthcare workers from various city hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Among the new cases are a nurse working at AIIMS Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, a security guard posted at the Union Health Minister’s OSD office at AIIMS, six more healthcare workers at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and 29 staff members from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Over 150 healthcare workers have contracted the virus in the city so far.

The district administration sealed Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for three days after 50 healthcare workers tested positive. This is the third hospital in Delhi — after Delhi State Cancer Institute and MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital — to shut services due to coronavirus cases.

Eight healthcare workers from AIIMS have tested positive so far. As per sources, the nurse worked in the day-care chemotherapy unit and tested positive on Saturday. While her husband has tested negative, her two children are COVID-19 positive. “A committee in the hospital traces contacts of those who tested positive… They are tracing everyone as per protocol,” said Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS.

A 58-year-old orthopaedic doctor, who has a private practice in New Friends Colony, also tested positive Sunday. His wife is a doctor in the neonatology department of RML Hospital. While the doctor, who is asymptomatic, has been moved to a quarantine facility at YMCA hostel, Connaught Place, 14 others, including four members of his family and the family members of his domestic helps, are isolated at their home in Chanakyapuri.

“His wife is a doctor at the neonatology department at RML Hospital, where many people had tested positive for the COVID-19,” Dr Anand, the district surveillance officer, told The Indian Express.

A woman who delivered a baby had tested positive for COVID-19 at RML hospital’s neonatology department a week ago, after which the doctor at RML and her family got tested. While she tested negative for the virus, her husband tested positive. His wife has been tested again and results are expected Monday.

An RML Hospital spokesperson said, “After a patient tested positive, 24 doctors, 13 nurses, four technicians and another staff member were quarantined. The department was open through the week.”

