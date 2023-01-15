AIIMS Delhi gets notice from SC body over complaint by ex-resident doctor

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to AIIMS Delhi after a former senior resident doctor lodged a complaint, alleging that he was not selected for the post of assistant professor in the geriatric medicine department despite meeting the criteria and having a good academic record. He said the reserved SC seat is still vacant.

The commission sought a reply from the AIIMS director as well as the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and asked them to submit the facts and information on action taken regarding the matter within 15 days.

“In case the commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise powers of Civil Court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission,” said the notice issued by a section officer on December 27.

The AIIMS director and Union Home Ministry spokesperson remained unavailable for comment. The PRO team at AIIMS Delhi did not respond to queries.

The doctor alleged in the complaint to SC commission chairperson Vijay Sampla: “A total of four posts were advertised and four eligible candidates appeared in different categories. Two seats were filled while two remained vacant — SC and OBC seats — despite me and another candidate from the OBC category applying for the same. We sent our grievance to AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas, who took it to the governing body. However, the governing body took no action and suggested that the seat should be readvertised.”

The doctor said he did his senior residency in the department of geriatric medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, which he completed in January 2019.

“I fulfil all required qualifications for the post. The post required MD in Geriatric Medicine, three years of senior residency in Geriatric Medicine and publications. I did my MD and Senior residency from AIIMS and have four publications, out of which two were in collaboration with the pharmacology department expressing my capability for doing inter-departmental research. My academic record has been good and without any blemish at all,” he wrote in the complaint.

When contacted, the doctor alleged he had “faced prejudice” from the institute. Another doctor who had applied for an OBC seat vacant for the same post has also written to the National Commission for Backward Classes, claiming that despite being the most experienced and qualified candidate, his candidature was ignored by the selection committee members. When a senior official of the NCBC was contacted to know if any action will be taken in the matter, there was no response.