Delhi: 23-yr old commits suicide at AIIMS; body found 3 days later

Her body was found three days later by the hospital staff. Her body was found three days later by the hospital staff.

The body of a 23-year old woman, who allegedly committed suicide after her mother’s death at AIIMS, was found in the hospital campus on Saturday.

According to police officials, she is suspected to have jumped from the terrace of the hospital on Wednesday, after her mother died following an illness.

Her body was found three days later by the hospital staff.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said that the woman was reported missing by her father on May 6, soon after her mother’s death. “ Her father was in the hospital completing formalities after his wife’s death when his daughter went missing.”

A senior police officer said that she jumped from the terrace of the new private ward of the building. “The compound is usually locked and hence her body wasn’t found immediately after the incident. The hospital has its RO-water plant there. When someone went to the terrace, they saw her body lying in the adjacent compound.”

Police said she called her friends and told them that she would commit suicide. The police were looking for her when they received information from the hospital staff.

Her father works at a medical store. The body has been recovered and inquest proceedings are underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd