Delhi: AIIMS, FAIMA doctors join protest after police crackdown

A day after resident doctors protesting delays in NEET-PG counselling alleged that they were assaulted by the police, doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as those associated with the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have decided to join the stir.

Doctors from AIIMS, one of the only big tertiary-care government medical college hospitals that had stayed away from the protest, in a letter to the Union health minister, said that they would withdraw from all non-emergency work on Tuesday if no concrete steps are taken.

“It’s high time for the government to release a report of what has been done till date, and what are the government’s plans moving forward for expediting NEET-PG counselling. If no adequate response from the government is received within 24 hours, AIIMS RDA shall proceed with a token strike on 29/12/21 including shutdown of all non-emergency services,” the letter read.

This would hamper patient care in the city further. With emergency departments of big hospitals like Safdarjung and Lok Nayak affected by the strike, patients were being referred to the AIIMS for treatment.

Police said they had detained protesters at Sarojini Nagar police station and later allowed them to conduct a peaceful march.

In addition, FAIMA called for its resident doctors’ association to withdraw from all work, including emergency services, after Monday’s incident. The protest began with withdrawal from outpatient department (OPD) services in November end by two national organisations – the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and FAIMA.

The protest slowly intensified with doctors boycotting even emergency work, following which on the insistence of the government the strike was paused for one week.

The strike resumed on December 17 as FORDA members withdrew from all services.

“We remind the authorities that FAIMA and its associated RDAs have shown great restraint till now and not stopped emergency services. However, the government and the authorities have left us with no other option. It is time for all doctors to show unity and solidarity with our colleagues who have been mercilessly handled, gheraoed, dragged, and detained… We hearby [sic] call for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on 29/12/21,” read a release by FAIMA.