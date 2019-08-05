Delhi: AIIMS doctors call off protest over NMC Bill

AIIMS resident doctors called off their protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill after a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan early Sunday morning. Doctors will resume work Monday.

“Met the delegation of AIIMS RDA… and reiterated that NMC Bill is a big change in the field of medical education which will be a blessing in better health services to 130 crore people,” Vardhan tweeted.

The AIIMS doctors’ body said, “We were assured by the minister that RDA and students’ union AIIMS (New Delhi) representatives will be consulted before framing the Bill’s regulations.”

Resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital also called off the protest. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association has also decided to call off the strike at 9 am on Monday.