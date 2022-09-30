scorecardresearch
Delhi: New AIIMS director Srinivas addresses overcrowding issues, role of guards

Dr M Srinivas also passed an office memorandum declaring that security staff hired for the safety and assistance of patients will not be deployed for any other purpose.

aiims directorDr M Srinivas (third from left), the new Director of AIIMS, Delhi. (Sourced)

Newly appointed director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr M Srinivas passed a slew of directions Thursday, a week after joining the institute, in which he addressed issues pertaining to overcrowding and the role of security guards deployed on the campus.

To address the problem of overcrowding at Dr BRA Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (BRAIRCH), Dr Srinivas has announced a transport facility for patients from BRAIRCH to the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar for availing of oncology services.

In a circular, the director said it was decided to provide the transport facility as the footfall at BRAIRCH is beyond its maximum handling capacity. The pick-up time for patients and attendants will be 9 am from Monday to Saturday at gate number 1 of BRAIRCH. Two patient care managers will also be deployed. The circular said accommodation for patients and attendants will be available at Vishram Sadan facility NCI at subsidised rates.

Dr Srinivas also passed an office memorandum declaring that security staff hired for the safety and assistance of patients will not be deployed for any other purpose. The order came after the director visited the Cardio Neuro Centre and observed that one of the guards was carrying tea in a tray on the directions of hospital staff.

“Such incidents not only compromise the security for which the staff has been deployed, but also portray an adverse image of security services,” said the order. It added that any security guard found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will be removed from the rolls of AIIMS.

