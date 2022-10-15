scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi: AIIMS director asks department heads to personally monitor cleanliness in institute

All department heads at AIIMS have been asked to ensure cleanliness in the institute. (File Photo)

As part of the Special Swachhata Campaign 2.0 kickstarted by Dr M Srinivas, director of All India Institute of Medical Science, New Delhi, Thursday, all department heads at AIIMS have been asked to ensure cleanliness in the institute.

The AIIMS director has asked the department heads to weed out all old office records/files as per the manual of office procedures.

“Administrative in-charges of all areas, including chief’s of centres, Heads of Departments, etc. shall personally take rounds of all areas under their control and monitor the cleanliness and sanitation therein,” said the order.

All cafeteria and hostel mess have been asked to give special focus on maintaining highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

Engineering department shall take up repair and maintenance activities in all areas, including residential areas, with special focus on aesthetics, the order said.

The order added that a special focus will be on maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of all public and patient toilets.

“All posters wherever required to be placed shall be on designated notice boards only. No almirahs, equipment, scrap, etc shall be kept in any corridors,” the order said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:36:24 pm
