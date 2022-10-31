scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Delhi: New dashboard at AIIMS to display MRI, CT scan statistics

The move will smoothen the process of MRIs and CT scans at the institute which often sees a long waiting list for such diagnostic services as a result of which patients have to visit private centres in Delhi at times.

AIIMS, AIIMS hospital, AIIMS to boost transparency of MRI and CT scansIn an office memorandum, AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas said the move has been taken as part of efforts to boost transparency. (File Photo)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to create a dashboard to display statistics pertaining to CT scans and MRI investigations being conducted at the institute in Delhi, officials said.

In an office memorandum, AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas said the move has been taken as part of efforts to boost transparency. “As a part of good governance and to increase transparency, it has been decided to create a web-based dashboard to display the statistics of CT scans and MRI investigations being conducted at AIlMS, New Delhi,” the memorandum said.

All CT scan and MRI stations will update data related to patient check-in and check-out on the portal that has been specifically designed to enable display of live utilization statistics to the public. “Computer Facility is accordingly requested to operationalise the said portal and dashboard at mrictinfo.aiims.edu by 15 November, 2022,” the memorandum added.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:53:00 am
