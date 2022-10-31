Delhi: New dashboard at AIIMS to display MRI, CT scan statistics

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to create a dashboard to display statistics pertaining to CT scans and MRI investigations being conducted at the institute in Delhi, officials said.

In an office memorandum, AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas said the move has been taken as part of efforts to boost transparency. “As a part of good governance and to increase transparency, it has been decided to create a web-based dashboard to display the statistics of CT scans and MRI investigations being conducted at AIlMS, New Delhi,” the memorandum said.

The move will smoothen the process of MRIs and CT scans at the institute as there has been a long waiting list for such diagnostic services as a result of which patients often have to visit private centres and sometimes even have to go for another test due to incomplete MRI reports from outside.

All CT scan and MRI stations will update data related to patient check-in and check-out on the portal that has been specifically designed to enable display of live utilization statistics to the public. “Computer Facility is accordingly requested to operationalise the said portal and dashboard at mrictinfo.aiims.edu by 15 November, 2022,” the memorandum added.