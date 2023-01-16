scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Delhi AIIMS CMOs and resident doctors barred from prescribing cosmetic products

According to an order issued by medical superintendent Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, the current prescription and issue pattern is disproportionately excessive compared to the incidence/prevalence of such specific diseases where these items are actually needed for treatment purposes.

The administration at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has decided that the doctors posted in Employee Health Scheme (CMOs & resident doctors) will not prescribe cosmetic and day-to-day use items as they are being excessively and indiscriminately prescribed and issued from the Employee Health Scheme (EHS) outpatient department (OPD) and pharmacy.

According to an order issued by medical superintendent Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, the current prescription and issue pattern is disproportionately excessive compared to the incidence/prevalence of such specific diseases where these items are actually needed for treatment purposes.

“Current prescription & issue pattern is disproportionately excessive compared to incidence/prevalence of such specific diseases where these items are actually needed for treatment purpose. Sunscreen lotion/cream by various names, moisturing lotion /cream by various names, Face wash lotion/ cream by various names, Anti dandruff shampoo by various name, Hair Protein Serum by various names, Gum sensitive toothpaste by various names,” said the order.

The order further read that it has been decided that the doctors posted in EHS will not prescribe any of these six items mentioned at their level and will endorse or countersign issue of these items from EHS pharmacy only when these are prescribed by a senior resident or faculty of concerned speciality departments and not by the junior resident doctors or CMOs.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 10:47 IST
