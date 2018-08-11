Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, dissatisfied supporters get a call from AAP

The party intends to receive feedback, address concerns The party intends to receive feedback, address concerns

As Lok Sabha elections inch closer, the Aam Aadmi Party has started mending bridges with ‘disgruntled’ supporters and volunteers.

The party has reached out to former supporters and is organising small meets across the city to receive feedback and address any concerns they might have about the functioning of the party.

One such meeting was held in Panchsheel Park on Friday evening, sources said.

An invitation, forwarded by some former supporters, read: “Many of us who were filled with hope when the AAP came into being have been bitterly disappointed with the way things have gone.

Within the first few months, one was witness to infighting, expulsions, charges, counter-charges.

One heard about the difficulties of working with a hostile Centre. At the same time, they have managed to do wonderful work, especially in education and health. AAP is very keen to talk to people like us, the disenchanted supporters. A few of us met some of them a couple of weeks ago and came away positively refreshed as their values, concerns, hopes and dreams resonated wholly.”

The party, which is first off the campaigning block, had also appointed five constituency in-charges on June 1 to ensure “micro focus”. While senior party leader Atishi Marlena was named prabhari for east Delhi, Raghav Chadha was selected for south Delhi. Former Delhi head Dilip Pandey was named the prabhari for northeast Delhi, Pankaj Gupta was selected for Chandni Chowk and former BJP MLA Guggan Singh Ranga was selected for northwest Delhi.

Names for New Delhi and west Delhi have not been announced yet. All five have started holding small public meetings and hitting the campaign trail.

“Lok Sabha prabharis are meeting old volunteers and supporters to listen to their views. There are people who have raised issues but are not against the party. We are reaching out to everybody. If there are some things they have been unhappy with or if they want to discuss the work of area councillors or MLAs, we will discuss that. Many such meetings are scheduled,” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

According to senior party members, similar exercises were undertaken before last year’s Bawana bypolls, which AAP won.

