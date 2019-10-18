Delhi: Age bar lifted, refugee’s 3 children back in school

Three Pakistani refugee siblings, who were denied admission to a Delhi government school for being over the age limit, have been allowed to attend classes after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia relaxed the upper age limit for admission on “humanitarian grounds”.

Highlighting the note from Sisodia to the education department in the High Court Thursday, Delhi government’s standing counsel Ramesh Singh told Justice Rajiv Shakdher that the children were admitted to class IX at Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Bhatti Mines, on October 16. Singh said the decision is applicable only in this case.