Delhi: After years, free water supply to be extended to 3 NDMC areas

The 20 kilolitreS free water supply scheme of the Delhi government will be extended to houses in the B K Dutt Colony, East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh areas of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), where residents have not been able to avail the scheme so far.

In the B K Dutt colony area, new pipelines were laid but connections were not given. Tilak Chhabra, general secretary of the B K Dutt Colony RWA said that free supply of water had eluded the residents. “Pipes were laid, but connections have not been given yet…there were some objections, and the connections and setting up of meters never worked out. There are about 1,036 quarters in the colony,” he said. According to a communication from the government, the connection charges of Rs 7,500 had kept residents from taking connections.

At an NDMC meeting Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed that the connection charges be waived off in the area, and free connections and the free water supply scheme can be extended to residents in the colony. Kejriwal also said that residents will not be required to submit affidavits for water connection, and will only have to submit their ID proof and electricity bill.

Residents of multi-storey complexes in East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh who also could not avail of free water supply scheme due to bulk connections at these buildings, will now get personal water meters. Meters will now be installed at the outlet to provide 20 kilolitres for free. Kejriwal said that “residents suffered because the issue was not brought to the council.”

Free water supply of up to 20 kilolitres per month is a scheme launched for all areas in Delhi with effect from January 2014. The Delhi Jal Board notification issued in January 2014 states that benefit of free water will be available only to consumers with functional meters.

Consumers who have used over 20 kilolitres per month will be billed according to tariff for the full quantity consumed.

Senior DJB officials said there is no clarity yet on whether the scheme to extend the benefit of free 20 kilolitres of water per household will be extended to housing colonies in other parts of city that have bulk connections.

NDMC employees’ unions had written to the CM asking for a discussion on pay scale arrears. The CM said a meeting would be held to sort out grievances. Kejriwal also approved a proposal for mechanical sweeping at Connaught Place and Janpath.