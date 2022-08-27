scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Delhi: After sudden spike in first half of August, Covid-19 cases decline

Doctors say the number of hospitalisations has reduced to 50 per cent in the last five days.

16,579 tests were conducted on Thursday, the department said in its latest bulletin. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

After a sudden spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi in the first half of August, the cases have declined now. Doctors said the number of hospitalisations has reduced to 50 per cent in the last five days.

As per the health bulletin issued on Friday, Delhi recorded 620 Covid-19 cases with a reduced positivity rate of 3.74 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the nodal hospital for Covid cases, the number of patients hospitalised has reduced by 50 per cent in the last five days. “Earlier we were having 20 plus admissions daily, now we have only 7-8 admissions per day,” he added.

Dr Kumar said that the numbers are expected to decline and since the people have started taking precautions and vaccines, it will reduce further. “We expect decline in numbers, positivity and fatality,” he added.

The government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital currently has 15 patients and the numbers have reduced from early August. “In July end and August beginning, we had around 25-30 patients hospitalised in our Covid ward but now only 15 cases are left,” said Dr Subhash Giri, medical director at GTB Hospital.

Meanwhile, 16,579 tests were conducted on Thursday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 702 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, and four fatalities.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 945 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,405 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 356 are occupied and there are 225 containment zones in the city, the bulletin added.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:04:45 pm
Two men who beat man to death in South Delhi arrested, 2 others at large

