Delhi: After South, East civic body to start pet dog registration

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to start online registration of pet dogs, in order to ascertain the exact number of dogs and their location in the city.

A senior official of the civic body said the matter was placed in the standing committee meeting on Thursday, and an application will also be developed for the same.

He added that there are other projects in the pipeline, such as imposing fines on owners whose dogs defecate in the open. “For these projects to be executed, we need complete details of pets in the area,” said the official.

The civic body will also make it mandatory for dogs to wear collars issued by the registration authority, so that pets found abandoned in public places can be returned to owners after imposing fines.

As per Section 399 of the DMC Act, registration of pet dogs is mandatory for owners. “We will have all details of dog owners. Through the unique number given to registered dogs, a challan will be issued,” said the official.

He added that if the dogs are registered, the corporation can ensure that all pets are vaccinated. Owners can get their pets registered for Rs 500.

The South Corporation has been running a similar project, but the response has been slow. There are about 2 lakh pets in the capital, as per SDMC estimates.

