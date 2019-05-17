Delhi: After sealing, claims of people stuck inside building

After an under-construction building was sealed in Sector 26 of Rohini early Thursday morning, a PCR call was made in the evening about “a few labourers stuck inside.” The Delhi Fire Services too received a distress call at 8.15 pm about “four children stuck inside a building”.

When a team of 12 fire personnel, including Delhi Police’s disaster management team, reached the building with a fire tender, they saw at least 30 men and women and six children on the first floor. A fire official, who was part of the rescue team, told The Indian Express, “The ground floor of the building was sealed after court orders, so we didn’t break the seal. We put a ladder and rescued them.”

The building was sealed due to a court direction, after its owner failed to pay back a loan of Rs 2.94 crore. The owner alleged that the “building was sealed with the labourers inside.”

DCP (Rohini) SD Mishra, however, said, “The owner sent labourers upstairs to create conflict. When the building was sealed in the morning, police assistance was given. There were no people inside at the time.”