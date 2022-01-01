Delhi: After ruckus over 50% seating cap, transport dept extends pvt bus service operations

After a group of passengers allegedly vandalised DTC buses and staged a sit-in protest over the 50 per cent seating cap at Sangam Vihar on Thursday, the Delhi government’s transport department has decided to extend the operations of private buses services till January 31.

“Witnessing the problems faced by the commuters due to the yellow alert restrictions, the Delhi government has decided to extend the private bus services plying under ‘paryavaran bus seva’ till 31.1.2022. I hope this will give relief to bus users,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

There are about 1,000 paryavaran buses that ply across the city. These buses were inducted for promoting the use of public transport to curb vehicular pollution when pollution levels spiked in the capital.

On Thursday, a group of bus commuters had blocked the MB Road and staged a sit-in protest after bus drivers and marshals denied entry to no more than 17 passengers.

The group allegedly damaged and broke the window panes of five-six buses. About six persons were arrested even as police tried to disperse the crowd. A policeman sustained injuries as well.

After a spike in Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi government had imposed a 50 per cent seating cap in the Delhi Metro and buses. Due to this, long queues outside Metro stations and bus stops were seen across the capital.