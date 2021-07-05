Delhi: After notice to fast-track desilting of drains, PWD officials says 90% work completed

The PWD has 1,260 km of roads under its jurisdiction. Officials have verbally informed their seniors that over 90 per cent of desilting work is done.

Following a notice by the Public Works Department (PWD) engineer-in-chief to work 24×7 to complete desilting of drains, officials said they have fast-tracked the process and over 90 per cent of overall desilting is done.

Desilting is done ahead of the rainy season to ensure roads don’t get waterlogged, a perennial problem in Delhi. This year, the monsoon, which usually sets by June 27 in the capital, has been delayed by another five days.

The circular issued on June 28, read, “The progress of desilting of drains was reviewed last week and it was observed that some executive engineers are far behind the target. It was asked to all chief engineers of maintenance zones to take necessary remedial measures and instruct executive engineers concerned to work day and night for desilting of drains so that it is completed within the minimum possible time.”

It further read, “Therefore, executive engineers may be instructed and responsibility be fixed of EE concerned to do the needful urgently and responsibility be fixed of EE concerned (for) untoward incident in their jurisdiction.”

A senior official said, “Lockdown and labour shortage delayed the progress a bit. But work started soon and progress was quick. Some desilting work was going on even during the lockdown.”

While sewers can be cleaned by machines deployed by the Delhi Jal Board, open drains with dry waste have to be cleaned manually and hence require a labour force. The official added, “Desilting is a continuous process. Work will continue even once it starts raining as silt gets deposited in the rainy season too. Pre-monsoon desilting work is more or less complete.”

Eleven superintending engineers are in charge of 17 road divisions as some of them have two road divisions under their jurisdictions. Roads wider than 30 feet come under the PWD while the smaller roads come under the respective MCDs. The East MCD has informed the department that their desilting work has been completed.