Delhi: After man fell to death, JNU says will take precautionary measures

Two days after a PhD scholar from the Central University of Gujarat fell off a rock face inside the forest area of JNU, the university said it is considering certain measures to ensure safety of those who visit the area.

“JNU is a forested area, but we will try to close off the main entry points to inner areas and put boards of ‘caution’ warning people that it’s dangerous to venture inside,” said chief security officer Naveen Yadav. He said the incident took place Sunday near the Vasant Kunj-facing part of the campus.

Praveen Tiwari (30) lost balance and fell off the high rocks inside the campus, where he had gone with friends. A video of the incident was captured by his friend. JNU PRO Poonam Kudaisya denied reports that Tiwari was a PhD student of JNU.

“He had gone with three friends when the incident took place. He belonged to Katni in Madhya Pradesh, and had recently been appointed as a research assistant at the Indian Council of Social Science Research. He was a PhD student at CUG, and was staying with a friend at JNU’s Brahmaputra Hostel,” Tiwari’s friend said.

Praveen’s cousin Nitin Tiwari, who works in Delhi, said the family does not suspect any foul play. “Praveen was always very adventurous and sporty, and liked climbing rocks and trees. What happened was an accident,” said Tiwari.