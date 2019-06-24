Delhi: After killing family, science tutor tried to slit his wrists

Upender Shukla, a science tutor who allegedly killed his wife and three minor children at their home on Friday, tried to slit his wrists afterwards but could not go through with it. He was arrested Saturday.

Shukla told police during questioning that after the birth of their third child, his wife had become unwell and irritable, resulting in frequent fights between them. Police also recovered a letter written by the accused, confessing to killing his wife, Archna, and their three children because “he was depressed”.

“He often said he was depressed and wanted to end everyone’s suffering. His wife had diabetes and felt unwell after the birth of their third child. He said his blood pressure would also drop regularly, and that he didn’t know what would become of his children if something were to happen to him,” said a senior police officer.

To ensure none of them fought back, police said Shukla bought milk from a store, mixed it with sleeping pills, and gave it to his family on Friday night.

His mother, Lalita, was in the house at the time of the incident. She and Piyush, a neighbour lives on the third floor, discovered the bodies and called police. Lalita was taken to hospital and discharged the same day.

“The post-mortem was delayed until Lalita was discharged. Archna’s cousin and Upender’s younger brother came on Sunday to claim the bodies, “ said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).