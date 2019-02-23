Delhi: After Karol Bagh blaze, no more rooftop kitchens, wood or foam paneling

The Delhi government Friday approved 10 amendments to the building by-laws to plug the loopholes that intensified the February 12 Karol Bagh hotel fire and claimed 17 lives.

Advertising

The decision was taken at an inter-departmental meeting chaired by Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain. The meeting was attended by officials of the civic bodies and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Since it was found that Hotel Arpit Palace had a kitchen on its terrace, covered by a fibre sheet, an amendment has been brought outlawing kitchens and cooking activities on rooftops and basements. The fire at the hotel spread quickly because of the extensive use of wooden and foam paneling. “No temporary roofing over the roof or terrace using FRP or any inflammable material will be allowed. Inflammable materials of construction will not be used in passage, corridors or staircases like wooden paneling, foam paneling, carpet, etc,” an official statement said, adding: “Carbon monoxide detectors and alarms as required by DFS be installed.”

As per the amendments, fire NOC for guesthouses will not be issued to those buildings which have more than four floors (excluding basement and stilt floor).