Delhi: After exchange of fire, 3 men suspected of robbing cyclists in Connaught Place held

Three men, suspected of robbing morning walkers and cyclists in Delhi’s Connaught Place, were arrested after an exchange of fire with the Delhi police on Wednesday morning.

Advertising

Two of the men have been injured and have been taken to RML hospital, officers said.

According to the police, the three were targetting cyclists in the Shankar Market area when police officers came upon them.

Last week, two cases of cyclists being robbed in Connaught Place had been reported on two consecutive days.

Advertising

On October 18, two men had snatched a bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man who had come to cycle in Connaught Place from Dwarka.

According to the police, Nishant Singh had stopped to buy a water bottle in CP’s Outer Circle area when two bike-born men snatched his bicyle, which had his iPhone in its basket. While one of the men escaped on the motorcycle, the other made away on Singh’s bicycle. While the police were alerted and a team gave chase to the accused on the motorbike, he could not be caught.

A day before that, on October 17, two men had snatched an Air Commodore’s handbag when he was riding towards Rivoli cinema from Baba Kharak Singh Marg.