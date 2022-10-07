Delhi: Heading home after Dussehra festivities, woman falls into open drain, dies

A 60-year-old woman died after falling into an open drain in Dwarka Sector 13 Wednesday evening. Police said the drain is located in front of the metro station entry gate.

Sources said police have written to the DDA, MCD and Flood Control officials about the case. The drain is 10-12 feet deep.

According to police, a call about the incident was received at 6.52 pm at Dwarka North police station. The woman went to a nearby Dussehra ground to see the festivities and was returning home when the incident took place.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said, “We were told that an elderly woman fell into an open drain… staff reached the spot and found that the woman was already taken out and rushed to a hospital. We found that the drain lid was open. At the hospital, the woman was declared dead by doctors due to her injuries.”

The woman was identified as Sudha Devi, a resident of Bharat Vihar. Her son, a fruit juice vendor, informed police that his mother was rescued by locals and PCR staff and taken to Venkateshwar hospital but she succumbed to severe injuries.

Her family and locals also alleged that the lane (spot) has poor lighting and there was a lot of rush because of the festival.

“ We are conducting an enquiry and checking who opened the drain and who is in charge of it. An autopsy was done at DDU hospital. A case has been registered under sections of causing death by negligence,” said police.