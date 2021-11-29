Delhi: Afghan man shot dead in Wazirabad, uncle prime suspect

A 28-year-old Afghan man was shot dead in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Sunday. The police have registered an FIR of murder and are conducting raids to nab the victim’s uncle, who is their prime suspect as of now.

DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police received a call late Sunday night that a man was lying unconscious in an open plot. “The deceased was identified as Shiraj. He was running a shop outside a mosque in the walled city,” he said.

A senior police officer said initial investigation has revealed that a few days ago, Shiraj’s mother-in-law came from abroad and a party was organised on Sunday evening where he had a heated argument with his uncle, who is a property dealer. “After the heated argument, they both went out and later he was found dead. After the incident, his uncle is missing and now the police are looking for him,” the officer said.