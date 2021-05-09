Delhi: Afghan couple held with 125 kg of heroin worth Rs 860 crore

Police said the accused will be questioned for further details.

The Delhi Police has arrested two Afghan nationals who were allegedly smuggling 125 kg of heroin from the capital to Punjab. Police said the drugs were worth Rs 860 crore in the international market.

The accused, Mohd Shafi (48) and his wife Tareena (30) hail from Afghanistan’s Kandahar and had moved to India in 2012. Police said the couple hid the drugs in plastic bags and placed them in their car.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said their team received inputs that the two smugglers were on their way from Wazirabad with a consignment of drugs to Khayala. “Our team laid a trap and held the couple along with the drugs. The accused told us they were taking the drugs to Punjab to sell to their customers,” said the DCP.

Shafi sells dry fruits from home. Police said he estimated the price of the consignment to be between Rs 500 and 900 crore.

A senior police officer said, “We suspect he is a member of a gang that operates from Punjab and Pakistan, but we are not sure. We produced the couple before the court and have been granted five days of police custody.” Police said the accused will be questioned for further details.