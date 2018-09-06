Delhi: Advocate arrested for ‘molesting’ journalist inside Supreme Court

The arrest was made on Monday, after police recorded the woman’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. (Representational Image) The arrest was made on Monday, after police recorded the woman’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old advocate for allegedly molesting a journalist inside the premises of the Supreme Court last month. The arrest was made on Monday, after police recorded the woman’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

“We arrested the accused, Pranay Kumar, a resident of Yusuf Sarai, after registering an FIR under IPC section 354 (molestation) against him at Tilak Marg police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma.

Police said the woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was molested on two occasions by the accused when she came to the Supreme Court for work. “She alleged that the first time, she was attending a hearing, and the accused tried to take advantage of the crowd to molest her. After some days, she alleged she was molested by him again, but this time she raised an alarm and informed others,” an officer said.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered on August 14 and a probe was initiated. “Before making the arrest, police recorded statements of the woman and the eyewitnesses before a magistrate,” a senior police officer said.

