scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Delhi: Highly advanced ankle ligament surgery conducted at Safdarjung Hospital

Using a keyhole arthroscopy technique, the minimal, scarless procedure was completed within an hour and the patient was discharged a day later.

According to Dr Davinder Singh, director-professor at the centre, this is the first time such a surgery has been conducted in North India. (Representational image)

In a first, Safdarjung Hospital’s Sports Injury Centre in Delhi has conducted a highly advanced ankle ligament surgery through a keyhole arthroscopy technique.

According to Dr Davinder Singh, director-professor at the centre, this is the first time such a surgery has been conducted in North India. “Earlier, this kind of surgery has happened only in Chennai and Mumbai, and nowhere else in the country,” he added.

The operation was conducted by a team of doctors led by Dr Singh, who said that the first patient operated through this technique in August recovered in six weeks and resumed his sports activities.

“The patient, a sports enthusiast, had a complete tear of lateral ankle ligaments. The team of doctors used the latest arthroscopy equipment as the conventional arthroscopy system had a relatively larger probe, making it difficult to access smaller joints surrounded by tendons, blood vessels and nerves,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

Dr Singh added that usually the patients take six months to recover as an open procedure is a time-consuming process where big incisions are made in the ankle. This minimal, scarless procedure was completed within an hour and the patient was discharged the very next day, he said.

According to Dr Singh, an ankle sprain, also known as a twisted ankle, is an injury where sprains occur on one or more ligaments of the ankle.

“Outer side ligaments technically known as lateral ankle ligaments tears are the most common injuries in sports. In most cases of lateral ligament injury, approximately 80–90% of patients can be treated by plaster or a brace. However, about 10 to 20% require surgical ligament repair,” said Dr Singh.

Advertisement

Earlier, open surgical procedures were the only available methods to treat the torn ligaments. These open surgery treatments require one or more long incisions that can lead to cutting of tissue and skin. This may result in a high rate of complications like stiffness, pain, nerve injuries and late comeback to sports due to which athletes often miss chances to compete at higher levels.

“On the other hand, an all-arthroscopic procedure offers advantages of less pain, less tissue dissection and quicker recovery with excellent functional results,” said Dr Singh.

More from Delhi

The latest advanced system with a 2.7 mm scope provided easy access to the joint and resulted in a minimally invasive procedure with two or three stitches.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:31:40 am
Next Story

UPSC ESE 2023 Notification releasing today: apply before October 4

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement