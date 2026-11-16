‘Delhi adopting clean energy’: Government passes halfway mark for solar rooftop project

Delhi has recorded over 1.24 lakh registrations under its rooftop solar initiative — ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ — in the first two months since its launch. South and West Delhi accounted for the highest number of applications, followed by East and Central Delhi, according to the figures accessed by The Indian Express.

The Delhi government has set a target to provide free rooftop solar panels to more than 2.30 lakh families in the Capital in the first phase of the initiative by March 2027. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a portal to register such power consumers on September 22.

For an average household, the rooftop solar panels, according to officials, can reduce the electricity consumption to less than 200 units and result in a zero electricity bill. It also reduces the dependence on fossil-fuel based electricity.