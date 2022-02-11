Delhi: Admissions for 31 specialized excellence schools to start from March 15

Admissions to 31 Schools of Specialized Excellence (SOSEs), including an Armed Forces Preparatory School, for the 2022-2023 session will start from March 15.

Last year, the first batch of students had been admitted to 20 of the Delhi government’s new SOSEs, each specializing either in STEM, Humanities, High End 21st Century Skills, or Performing and Visual Arts.

This year, 10 new SOSEs are being introduced — 4 STEM, 2 Humanities, 2 High End 21st Century Skills and 2 Performing & Visual Arts. One Armed Forces Preparatory School will also be made operational in Jharoda Kalan.

These schools are affiliated to the new Delhi Board of School Education in partnership with International Baccalaureate.

Aptitude tests for admission will be conducted from March 15 to March 30. The admission forms have been released online and will be available till February 28. Admissions are done for Class 9 for five types of schools and for Class XI for STEM schools and the Arms Forces Preparatory school.

At least 50% of seats in these schools are reserved for students from Delhi government and government-aided schools.