Delhi: Administration of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine stays limited to four districts

Despite almost two months having gone since the rollout of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi, there are only four districts where it is being administered.

The vaccine was initially being administered in a few private hospitals, including Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Action Cancer Hospital, Batra Hospital and Sarvodaya Medicentre, since late June and early July.

Since the availability has not been extended significantly since then, the numbers have remained low and limited to South, South-East, West and East districts.

Overall, the bulk of vaccines administered in Delhi have been Covishield — 1,00,99,315 doses —followed by Covaxin. Only 55,829 doses of Sputnik V have been administered in Delhi to date. Of these, the highest is in the South East district at 27,450 doses, followed by South at 10,697 doses.

According to the pricing schedule issued by the Central government, a dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals has been capped at Rs 1,145.