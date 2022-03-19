Delhi administers just 13 Covid jabs on Holi, among city’s lowest figures yet

Delhi administered only 13 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Holi, which is one of the lowest figures the city has seen since the vaccination drive began in January last year. Of these, 10 doses were given to those between the ages of 18 and 44, one in the age group of 45 to 60, and two were given to persons aged above 60, according to data from the government’s CoWin portal.

No doses were administered on the day to children between the ages of 12 and 14 years for whom the vaccination drive began this Wednesday. The response from this age group has been slow, with just over 3,900 shots being administered across the city over the last two days. There are over 6 lakh children in this age group in Delhi. The numbers are likely to pick up when camps will be organised in schools.

“Currently, children are on vacation. Many are out of the city as well. So, the vaccination rate is lower. Hopefully, the numbers will increase once the drive begins in schools. We have already reached out to the department of education to check with schools and give us a schedule on when the camps can be organised,” said a Delhi government official.

Vaccination numbers have been dipping in Delhi since mid-February as the city reached its saturation point in immunizing most categories of people barring those who are yet to get their third precautionary dose.

The uptake of the precautionary dose has been slow, with just over 4.53 lakh having received the dose. With the government opening up the drive to all those who are above 60 years with or without co-morbidities, now 21 lakh people over the age of 60 years in Delhi, 2.4 lakh healthcare workers and 3.5 lakh frontline workers are eligible for the dose.

“Fewer people are coming to get the precaution dose because the number of cases has gone down; everything has opened up so the disease is no longer a threat. People do keep trickling in but it is no longer a priority for them,” a Delhi government official said.