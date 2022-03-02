Delhi administers 4,067 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Shivratri day

With Tuesday being a holiday for Shivratri, Delhi only administered 4,067 Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal. While immunisation usually goes down on the weekends and holidays, this is lower than the number of doses given the last two Sundays. This Sunday, 7,567 doses were given and 9,500 the previous.

The vaccination rate has been dipping through the month, with fewer people remaining to take their second dose and not many turning up for their precaution dose. Over the week, 3,49,719 doses were administered, whereas 469,113 doses were administered last week. In the week that ended on February 13, 5,52,116 doses were given. This downward trend, the officials say, is due to Delhi reaching the saturation point of immunisation and the number of infections going down.

“We have already immunised almost all of the population, now those who remain are the ones who were hesitant, to begin with, so it will take time to convince them. Meanwhile, we are focusing on special groups, we have immunised over 1,800 old persons, who could not travel to the vaccination centres, at their homes. We are also focusing on the transgender population,” said a senior official from Delhi’s health department.

So far, 418,435 people have received the precaution dose in the city. There are around 240,000 healthcare workers, 350,000 frontline workers, and an estimated 380,000 people over the age of 60 years with co-morbidities who are eligible for the precaution dose in Delhi.

The trend of more children between the ages of 15 to 17 years being vaccinated during the second week of February has also reversed, with more people from the age group 18-45 years getting vaccinated. There were 18,516 shots given on average every day in the age group of 18 to 45 over the last seven days as compared to 14,122 shots being given to those between the ages of 15 and 17 years.

Last week, this number stood at 26,540 shots on average for those between the ages of 18 to 45 years and 26,242 for those between the ages of 15 to 17 years. The week before, it was 32,983 for those between the ages of 18 and 45 years and 33,223 for the children.

According to government officials, all the eligible children have received their first dose but only about half have received the second dose. But the second-dose vaccination is not fast due to the upcoming final exams.