Delhi: Action on lawyer for raising his voice

A Delhi judge has initiated criminal proceedings against a lawyer for arguing in a high-pitched voice with the prosecutor in his courtroom.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand at the Rohini district court had given the lawyer, Suresh Tomar, multiple warnings and even adjourned the matter to another date, seeking an explanation for his behaviour.

However, when the lawyer refused to give a written explanation and remained defiant, the judge initiated criminal proceedings against Tomar, observing that he showed no remorse.

The lawyer was representing his client in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case. He had filed his client’s bail application seeking interim bail for two months as he was suffering from various ailments.

On September 8, when the court ordered the jail authorities to verify his medical condition, the lawyer kept arguing with the prosecutor in a high-pitched voice which the court said was a “mockery”.

The judge gave him a warning, but the lawyer continued to raise his voice, the court said. The court, in the meantime, started hearing another matter. The lawyer in the new case had also taken his position on the dais, however, Tomar kept raising his voice.

The judge then ordered the lawyer to give a written explanation on the next date of hearing as to why he had interfered in the court proceedings.