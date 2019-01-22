Delhi: Action against two cops for delay in taking injured man to hospital

Two policemen posted with North district’s Kotwali police station have been suspended after the family of a man, accused of rash driving, alleged he died because police delayed taking him to a hospital. The man’s niece, Komal Rajput (21), claimed the officers asked the family to “compromise and pay Rs 10,000 to avoid registering a case” against the man, Dharmender Kumar (28).

“We registered an FIR after we came to know about the incident from the hospital. We have suspended two personnel and directed the public grievances cell to conduct an inquiry into their allegations,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

Kumar, a resident of Azadpur Mandi, left his home for Okhla Mandi in his mini-tempo at 9.30 pm on Saturday. On his way back, he allegedly rammed a police barricade in Kotwali, after which he was chased by police. He then hit two more cars at Geeta Colony flyover before his tempo toppled, said an officer.

“No information about the accident was relayed by the police officers to their seniors,” said Prasad.

“I got a call around 12.30 am about my uncle’s accident. An officer told us to come to the flyover, and when I asked if my uncle was being taken to a hospital, they said no. We reached by 1 am, and till 3.30 am, police didn’t let us see him. He was lying in the cabin of his tempo. The officers kept forcing us to go to a police station instead of the hospital,” said Rajput.

She claimed the officers asked for Rs 10,000 and then “settled at Rs 2,300”, after which they took Kumar to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. “My uncle cried in pain on my mother’s lap. Soon after, he died in the car,” said Rajput.