Delhi: Take action against discussion targeting Muslim women on Clubhouse app, DCW tells Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Tuesday sent a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an FIR against the participants of a group for allegedly holding a discussion on the Clubhouse app and passing lewd remarks against Muslim women.

This comes after several people posted videos of the purported discussion the group hosted on the social media app Clubhouse. The group was named ‘Muslim Gals are more beautiful than Hindu Gals’ and the participants made lewd remarks while talking about Muslim women.

This comes after last month an app hosted on GitHub used doctored photos alongside objectionable content targeting Muslim women. The Delhi Police arrested two men from Assam and Indore in connection with the case.

Tuesday, the commission said they took suo motu cognisance of the matter as participants in the video were seen making “obscene, vulgar and derogatory” remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

They sent a notice asking the Delhi Police to register a case against the persons involved and immediately take strict action.

“This is a very serious matter and merits strict action. The Delhi Police has been given five days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission,” reads the notice.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them. I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter.”

Senior officials of Delhi Police said they have received the notice and are looking into the matter.