After sexual harassment complaint, Delhi cop’s additional charge withheld

Three women journalists have complained of alleged harassment during an October 3 protest near Jantar Mantar. One of them specifically named Delhi cop Vivek Bhagat

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek BhagatDelhi Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat. (Source: FB)
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The Delhi government has withheld a temporary posting given to Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat, who is accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The government said Bhagat had requested that he not be given the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police until the allegations are fully investigated.

The government said the proposal to confer the Additional Duty Charge (ADC) on 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers, including Bhagat, was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events, and the orders were issued after due approval on October 5.

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It clarified that this was a temporary arrangement with no financial benefit, and that officers assigned the charge could not exercise the statutory powers of the regular incumbents.

“Accordingly, the October 5 order is being modified in respect of Bhagat and will be reissued for the 11 remaining officers,” the government said.

Bhagat is currently posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Connaught Place.

The complaints

The development came at a time when three women journalists had complained of alleged sexual harassment and manhandling during the October 3 protest near Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

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The women journalists had alleged that they were manhandled and subjected to inappropriate behaviour while covering the police action during the protest.

One of the complainants specifically alleged that Bhagat touched her inappropriately while she was covering the police action. The complaints by the three women have been transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial” inquiry.

The government order said the arrangement had been made in the interest of government work. Besides Bhagat, the officers assigned the current duty charge include Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.

The government said the arrangement would continue until the Ministry of Home Affairs fills the Addl DCP posts on a regular basis. It can also be discontinued at any time without assigning any reason.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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