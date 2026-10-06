After sexual harassment complaint, Delhi cop’s additional charge withheld

The Delhi government has withheld a temporary posting given to Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat, who is accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The government said Bhagat had requested that he not be given the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police until the allegations are fully investigated.

The government said the proposal to confer the Additional Duty Charge (ADC) on 12 Selection Grade DANIPS officers, including Bhagat, was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events, and the orders were issued after due approval on October 5.

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It clarified that this was a temporary arrangement with no financial benefit, and that officers assigned the charge could not exercise the statutory powers of the regular incumbents.