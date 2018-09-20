Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Delhi ACP booked for allegedly raping woman, molesting minor

Delhi ACP booked for allegedly raping woman, molesting minor

A case of rape and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.

By: Express News Service | Published: September 20, 2018 2:07:48 pm
Delhi: ACP booked for allegedly raping woman, molesting minor The police said they were further investigating the case.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in Delhi. “A case of rape and POCSO Act was registered against Ramesh Dahiya on Wednesday and the investigation is transferred to the Crime Branch,” said a police officer.

According to police, a complaint regarding the incident was received last month in which the woman had alleged that she came in contact with Dahiya when he was posted as Station House Officer (SHO). Dahiya was recently elevated to the ACP rank.

The woman, who lives with her three children, had met a senior officer on Monday and again lodged a complaint. She also alleged that Dahiya had molested her minor daughter when she was not at home. The police said they were further investigating the case.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Watch Now
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Buzzing Now
Advertisement