Delhi ‘acid’ attack: Teen has 8% burn injuries but is stable for now, say doctors at Safdarjung Hospital

The 17-year-old girl, who was attacked with an acid-like substance in Delhi’s Dwarka, is stable but it will take 48-72 hours to find out how severe her condition is, doctors at Safdarjung Hospital said on Thursday.

The girl had sustained severe injuries on her face, neck and eyes after two men on a motorcycle attacked her while she was on her way to school with her younger sister on Wednesday morning. The girl was to take the Common Law Admission Test on December 18 for admission to a national law university.

“Her vision is there and she is in a stable condition. Disfigurement has happened,” Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal said. “Now the doctors have done the tests, there is about 8 per cent burn injury, the condition is stable at the moment. But how deep the wounds are, can be known only after 48 to 72 hours. We are treating her,” he added.

Dr Sherwal said that the girl was brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 7.30 am on Wednesday and three men were arrested following raids, the Delhi Police had said.