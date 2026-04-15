Delhi woman ‘throws acid’ on bride-to-be, apprehended

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A 26-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly throwing acid on another woman, her friend, just days before the latter was to be married.
Police said the incident took place on April 14 in the Indira Vihar area, under the Gokalpuri police station jurisdiction, in Northeast Delhi. The 21-year-old victim, whose wedding was scheduled to take place within the next week, was attacked in the afternoon and rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by her family members.
Police said she sustained burn injuries on her face and is currently undergoing treatment.
According to the police, a case under Section 124(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, causing permanent or partial damage or deformity) was registered, and investigation was initiated immediately. Forensic teams inspected the scene and collected crucial evidence.
Police said during enquiry, it emerged that the accused woman was allegedly in love with the man the victim was about to marry.
A senior police officer said it appears that jealousy and emotional turmoil over the impending marriage may have led to the attack. “The accused has been apprehended, and further investigation is in progress,” said the officer.
The sale of acid in Delhi is strictly regulated following directions of the Supreme Court of India to curb acid attacks. Retail sale is not completely banned, but heavily restricted.
In 2013, the Supreme Court took cognizance of acid attacks and passed an order on the regulation of sales of corrosive substances. Based on the order, the MHA issued an advisory to all states on how to regulate acid sales and framed the Model Poisons Possession and Sale Rules, 2013 under The Poisons Act, 1919. It asked states to frame their own rules based on model rules, as the matter fell under the purview of states.
According to the MHA’s directions and the model rules, over-the-counter sale of acid was not allowed unless the seller maintains a logbook/register recording the sale of acid. This logbook was to also contain the details of the person to whom acid is sold, the quantity sold, the address of the person and also specify the reason for procuring acid.
The sale is also to be made only when the buyer produces a photo ID containing his address issued by the government. The buyer must also prove he/she is above 18 years of age.
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