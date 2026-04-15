Delhi woman ‘throws acid’ on bride-to-be, apprehended

Police said she sustained burn injuries on her face and is currently undergoing treatment. (File Photo)

A 26-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly throwing acid on another woman, her friend, just days before the latter was to be married.

Police said the incident took place on April 14 in the Indira Vihar area, under the Gokalpuri police station jurisdiction, in Northeast Delhi. The 21-year-old victim, whose wedding was scheduled to take place within the next week, was attacked in the afternoon and rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by her family members.

Police said she sustained burn injuries on her face and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, a case under Section 124(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, causing permanent or partial damage or deformity) was registered, and investigation was initiated immediately. Forensic teams inspected the scene and collected crucial evidence.