Delhi: Accused went to 17-yr-old’s school on day of murder, threatened her, says family

Two days after a 17-year-old girl was murdered, allegedly by her 24-year-old friend for refusing to marry him, her family alleged the accused had been harassing their daughter and even went to her school on Friday to threaten her. Hours later, the accused, Layik Khan, allegedly bludgeoned the teenager to death with a hammer at her home in Northwest Delhi.

On Sunday, local outfits protested outside the victim’s house demanding justice for the girl and shouting slogans of Jai Shri Ram. Police have so far denied a communal link to the violence and increased deployment in the locality, barricading nearby lanes to avoid any tension. Teams are also looking for the accused in and around Delhi.

The teen was found lying in a pool of blood with an injury to her head. She was alone at home at the time. Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl’s father said, “On Friday morning, my wife told me that Khan went to our daughter’s school and called her outside. He forced her to get married. When she rejected his proposal, he threatened to kill her. Our daughter informed us but we couldn’t do anything because we were working and thought we would take care of the issue after we returned home.”

The girl’s parents work at factories in Outer Delhi. They usually return home by 8-9 pm and said a relative was with their daughter when Khan visited on Friday.

The families of the accused and the victim have known each other for five years, and used to live near each other until two years ago.

DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said the victim’s family told police Khan had been “forcing” their daughter to marry him but she wasn’t interested: “We are looking into all allegations and our teams are conducting raids to arrest him. The victim’s relative, Kaushal, was with her when Khan visited on Friday. He asked the relative to fetch groceries and sent him to the market. The accused then attacked the victim with a hammer. On his way back, her relative saw him locking the door and leaving. He told us Khan had proposed to his sister but she had refused.”

Police said an FIR was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) on a complaint by Kaushal and the girl’s parents.

The girl’s mother said, “Due to the lockdown, my daughter’s school was closed. She had recently re-joined school and wanted to study. Khan should be given stringent punishment.”