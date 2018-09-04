Follow Us:
Delhi: 16-year-old allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of being thief

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of the minor, while three others are reportedly absconding.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 12:39:26 pm
The minor was allegedly thrashed after he was caught trying to enter a nearby house by the owner

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Mukundpur area in Delhi on Tuesday on suspicion of being a thief. His family, which recovered his body from near their residence, claimed he was beaten by a mob of locals. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, while three others are reportedly on the run. According to the police, the teenager was allegedly thrashed after he was caught trying to enter a nearby house by the owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the boy, 16, was beaten to death by locals after he tried to enter the house to steal valuables, reported news agency PTI. A case has reportedly been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station.

More details awaited.

