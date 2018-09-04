Delhi: 16-year-old allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of being thief

The minor was allegedly thrashed after he was caught trying to enter a nearby house by the owner (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) The minor was allegedly thrashed after he was caught trying to enter a nearby house by the owner (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Mukundpur area in Delhi on Tuesday on suspicion of being a thief. His family, which recovered his body from near their residence, claimed he was beaten by a mob of locals. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, while three others are reportedly on the run. According to the police, the teenager was allegedly thrashed after he was caught trying to enter a nearby house by the owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the boy, 16, was beaten to death by locals after he tried to enter the house to steal valuables, reported news agency PTI. A case has reportedly been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station.

The police have said that the deceased was a minor boy who tried to trespass inside a house and was beaten up . Three persons have been arrested while three others are on the run . — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) September 4, 2018

More details awaited.

