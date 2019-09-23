Delhi: Accused of theft, woman beaten to death by landlord and his family, four arrested

A 44-year-old domestic help was beaten to death, allegedly by her landlord and his family, over suspicion of theft inside their house in South Delhi’s Mehrauli Saturday. Police have arrested four persons — Satish Pahwa (54), his wife Saroj, their son Pankaj (29) and their domestic help Kamlesh — and registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder).

According to police, the accused alleged that the woman, Manju Goyal, stole money from their bedroom. They beat her up and called her brother, who took her to his house where she succumbed to her injuries, said police.

She is survived by two children, who live with their grandmother in Haryana’s Rewari. The victim had shifted to Delhi after her husband died in an accident five years ago. She had been staying on rent at the accused’s house for the past seven months. Her relatives said she helped the family with household work, apart from working as a help in Mehrauli.

Pinki Jindal (50), Manju’s sister-in-law, claimed she received a call from the landlord’s wife at 8.15 am on Saturday, saying, “Manju is a thief, take her back home or we will kill her.”

Pinki told her husband Mahesh Jindal (57) and her son Prince (30) about the call. Prince claimed: “We rushed to their house and found Manju lying on the floor. They were angry and told us they would strangle Manju. The landlord’s son slapped her and told us that she stole money from his bedroom. The family, along with their domestic help, continued beating her. We managed to stop them and took Manju home.”

Mahesh said his sister suffered multiple injuries to her head, face and chest and died later in the evening at his house. “She couldn’t walk so we carried her and took her to our house; she rested for some time. In the evening, she woke up and complained of chest pain; she told us that the men kicked her in the chest and abdomen. We immediately called the doctor. But she fell unconscious and died before the doctor arrived,” he said.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received a call around 8.12 pm on Saturday from a man, saying that his sister was killed by four-six persons. We reached their house and took the woman to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors confirmed her death. A post-mortem will be conducted on Monday.

The victim’s family told us that in the morning, her landlord Satish and four others beat her up. We arrested Satish and his son Pankaj; they claimed the victim was a thief. During inquiry, we found out that two women were also involved in the crime. They were questioned and arrested later on Sunday.”

Rekha Pahwa, Saroj’s sister, alleged, “We didn’t beat Manju to death. Three months ago, she was caught stealing but Saroj forgave her. When she was caught stealing on Saturday, Saroj slapped her and told her to leave the house. Her family members were informed and they took her home. She died later at their house.”

“We did not find any money with Manju. The matter is being investigated,” said police.