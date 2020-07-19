Delhi: Accused of stealing, man beaten to death; security guard arrested

The security guard has been arrested (Representational Image) The security guard has been arrested (Representational Image)

A 59-year-old security guard, deployed at the parking lot of out-of-service cluster buses in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, has been arrested for allegedly beating to death a 34-year-old man whom he suspected of theft.

The incident took place on July 13. The accused has been identified as Brajendra Kumar Sinha, and the victim has been identified as Khurshid Alam. DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “Police received information from Safdarjung hospital, where the victim was declared dead on arrival. The victim’s father said that around 6 am on July 13, Alam had left home with his friends, and around 11 am someone informed him that his son was lying unconscious on a footpath near Sarai Kale Khan.”

DCP Meena said Alam had gone to the parking lot with his friend, “where they attempted to commit theft but the guards deployed there caught them, and one guard beat him up.”

The weapon, a danda, allegedly used to beat up Alam, has been recovered, and a case under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

Alam is survived by his wife and eight-year-old daughter. His younger brother Sultan said, “He was beaten up so badly. He was barely conscious… He told me that three guards beat him up. Even if he was stealing, then hand him over to the police. Who has the right to hit and kill him?”

He said that Alam had returned from Kolkata a week ago after several months and had joined the family’s fish business.

