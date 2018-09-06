Delhi: ‘Accused in baby selling racket had been operating for 3-4 yrs’

The remand application for accused Jitender states he was arrested on August 16, and a 10-month-old child was recovered from his possession. (Representational purpose) The remand application for accused Jitender states he was arrested on August 16, and a 10-month-old child was recovered from his possession. (Representational purpose)

One of the accused in the child selling racket busted by Delhi Police last month was allegedly involved in buying and selling children for three-four years, police have informed court. The remand application for accused Jitender states he was arrested on August 16, and a 10-month-old child was recovered from his possession.

The application also states that Jitender, during questioning, disclosed that he had been involved in buying and selling of infants for the last three-four years. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the racket, and four children have been recovered by police. One of the babies died in hospital later.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Golcha said they are probing the racket further. “Our teams are also working to trace biological parents of the children who have been recovered,” said Golcha. As reported by The Indian Express, the mother of one of the children is a 16-year-old rape victim.

On August 14, sub-inspector Preeti and head constable Rajesh, posing as childless parents, had arrested Mohammad Jahangir from Naraina Vihar and recovered a newborn child, who later died in a government hospital during treatment. This was the first arrest in the case.

