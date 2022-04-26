Delhi: Accused in assault case says he reacted to non-veg items near his house, denied bail

A man accused of assaulting his neighbour with a brick over feeding stray dogs approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail claiming that he belongs to the Jain community and is a vegetarian which is why he took objection to the bones left near his home.

Additional sessions judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra, however, denied him anticipatory bail on Monday taking note of the fact that the accused, Anil Kumar Jain, was absconding and did not join the investigation. The court also noted that his custody was important to recover the brick used to commit the offence.

The FIR was registered at Mansarovar Park police station in Delhi’s Shahdara area on the basis of a complaint by Jagdish Prasad, who runs an NGO that feeds stray animals. On April 18, while he was feeding stray dogs, his neighbour Jain questioned his action and hurled abuses at him.

The FIR stated that Jain confronted Prasad with two other neighbours and they threw away the feeding bowls and held his hands while Jain hit Prasad on the head with the brick.

Jain’s lawyers told the court that there was a delay of about five hours in the registration of the first information report (FIR) in the case. His lawyer further argued that he “belongs to the Jain community and he raised an objection as the complainant used to leave bones and other non­-veg articles near the house of the applicant.”

Additional public prosecutor Rakesh Mehta told the court that Prasad was running an NGO and he had been feeding stray dogs for 10-­12 years. He submitted that the complainant is a resident of the same vicinity and on the day of the incident, Jain “along with his associates caught hold of him and hit on his head with a stone, due to which he got stitches on his head.”