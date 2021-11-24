Delhi: Accused in 100 snatching cases held

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being involved in more than 100 snatching cases since October, said police on Tuesday. The man was released from jail in October and has since committed offences including robbery and snatching.

The accused, identified as Adil Malik, was arrested from Shahdara on Monday. He has been booked in 30 cases at present. He was last arrested in a robbery and Arms Act case.

Police said Malik hails from Uttar Pradesh and would use a stolen Yamaha bike to target people in Trans Yamuna and other areas of Delhi.

“He used to set a monthly target of stealing at least 30-40 phones on the streets to earn Rs 1 lakh,” said R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara). Malik came under police radar when district staff from Shahdara, Northeast and East started getting calls about a man on a red Yamaha snatching phones and chains.

Police said Malik has been caught on CCTV footage several times. His bike was identified and his movements were traced. On Monday, police found that Malik was at Chintamani Chowk and sent a team to nab him.