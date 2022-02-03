In Delhi, women account for 8% drivers but only 1% accidents, shows transport department data

While women drivers in Delhi account for 8 per cent of those driving in the national capital, they are responsible for only 1 per cent of fatal accidents in the city, data released by the transport department showed.

A total of 4,720 accidents were reported in Delhi in 2021, leading to 1,239 fatalities and 4,273 injuries. 90 per cent of those injured were men, the report analysis prepared by the lead agency of the Road Safety Branch, Transport Department, read.

The largest proportion of deaths occurred among male adults aged between 20 and 39 years. Among women, road traffic fatality risk was highest over the age of 60.

The detailed report, which also includes an analysis of accident-prone stretches, will help the government look at issues of design and safety of vulnerable groups. The Indian Express had reported on Tuesday that the government will identify and fix most accident-prone stretches.

“Through the detailed analyses of the accidents, we are identifying high-risk locations and areas to implement strategic interventions and thus help save thousands of lives. Studies and road redesign efforts taken in the past have proven that crashes are preventable and such evidence-based reports will help us take conducive steps to reduce accidents,” Kailash Gahlot, the Transport Minister of Delhi, said.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner, spoke about the protection of vulnerable groups, such as pedestrians and motorcyclists. According to the report, 89% of deaths in accidents are among pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists.

“It is evident that pedestrians and motorcyclists are more at risk. We have started identifying high-risk locations and are committed to take remedial steps and reduce deaths and accidents at these spots,” he said.

Experts say that many accidents are directly related to poor road design and engineering.

“The major reason for accidents is lack of concrete engineering measures in place. In the last few years, the traffic police have stepped up enforcement measures, like installing CCTV cameras and RLDVs. These measures give some relief at localised levels but it may not help in bringing down fatalities. Agencies like PWD, DDA and others should work on the ground to improve road engineering and faulty designs in both black spots and the existing roads. A comprehensive road safety audit of all black spots and existing roads is the need of the hour,” S Velmurugan, the chief scientist at the Central Road Research Institute of India said.