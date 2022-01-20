Delhi: Accident that killed two BSF men leaves families in despair

“We were waiting for his call from the hospital. He had been getting treatment from different hospitals for his heart valve. We didn’t know this would happen. I was at home with my mother when I received a call about the accident. My father worked in the force for nearly three decades. He was a hardworking man. We don’t know what to do now. He was the sole breadwinner of the family…,” said Tushar (19), son of Border Security Force head constable Yesbir Singh (52), who died in a road accident in Delhi’s Shastri Park Monday.

HC Yesbir and constable Manoj Paswan (32) along with four other BSF personnel were in an ambulance that rammed into a divider and overturned near a bridge. The two personnel were thrown out of the ambulance and died at the spot. They were being taken to IHBAS and Safdarjung hospital for a regular medical check-up and treatment when the accident happened.

Yesbir’s family said he didn’t sustain severe injuries but died due to the “sudden shock”.

“He was a heart patient and suffered a shock because of the accident. He and his colleague fell on the road. Doctors told us he had a heart attack. I wish he could have been saved. I don’t know how to take care of my family members,” said Tushar, a student in Meerut. Yesbir is survived by his wife and two children — a daughter and a son.

Constable Manoj also hailed from Uttar Pradesh, where his parents and wife live.

Another BSF official, who did not wish to be named, said, “We left Rohini camp in the morning and I was sitting inside the ambulance with my seniors. We were near the hospital when the vehicle collided with the divider. We were all screaming and asked the driver to stop the vehicle but he couldn’t. The collision was bad… the vehicle overturned twice and two men fell on the road. I was about to fall but others held me. We were all injured but we managed to call for help.”

Police said they received a call around 8.30 am about the accident. After the ambulance overturned, locals and BSF personnel rushed to the spot and admitted injured persons to different hospitals.