Delhi: Couple dead, minor daughter injured as truck overturns on their car

A couple died while their minor daughter suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck overturned and hit their car near Hyatt hotel in Southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area.

The incident took place at around midnight on the Ring Road on Wednesday. The couple and their 6-year-old daughter were driving towards their home when a truck carrying gravel overturned. Officials said the victims were trapped inside the vehicle for almost two hours.

Several teams of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services were called in to rescue the family. Cranes were rushed to the spot to remove the truck and debris.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP Southwest, said they received a call at around 12.10 am. “We found that the dumper truck first hit the divider and then overturned on the car. We supervised the rescue operation. We had to call in hydraulic cranes to remove the truck,” Sharma added.

A senior police officer said the couple and their daughter were taken out at around 2.30 am. All three were unconscious and rushed to AIIMS’s trauma centre.

The couple, identified as Manish Sharma and Shipra, succumbed to the injuries, while the child is undergoing treatment and is stable.

Police said the truck driver had managed to escape from the spot after the accident and a case had been registered against him.