‘Papa, bahut enjoy kiya…’ then crash and silence: Delhi man’s last chat with son

Cousins Abhav and Yagya came under the wheels of a truck on central Delhi’s Ashoka Road.

Written by: Alok Singh, Sakshi Chand
3 min readUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Delhi accidentAbhav and Yagya click a pic with KL Rahul at the match venue. This was the last post Yagya made on his Instagram page.
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Sumit Bhatia had insisted that his 14-year-old son Abhav stay on a call with him till he reached home after the IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. He did not know then that it would be the last time he would hear him, and that a tragic accident would snatch him away.  

Around 10.27 pm, Sumit dialled Abhav, who went to watch the match with his cousin Yagya (20). Abhav said he had a lovely time. “Papa, bohut enjoy kiya, hum aadhe ghante mein ghar pohuch jayenge (Papa, we enjoyed a lot, we will reach home in half an hour),” said the Class 9 student, seated behind his cousin on a bike cruising through the tree-lined roads of Lutyens’ Delhi

Sumit told him not to hang up and keep talking, and Abhav did. He was very happy, he had watched his favourite cricket stars in action. And he would be celebrating his birthday in three days. 

Sumit listened to his son’s live match experience with rapt attention. And then, there was a loud sound, followed by silence. Sumit kept calling out Abhav’s name, but there was no response. Minutes later, a stranger answered the call and told Sumit that his son and nephew had been in an accident. 

Abhav and Yagya came under the wheels of a truck on central Delhi’s Ashoka Road. The truck drove away and the two cousins lay dead on the road till a passerby saw them and alerted the police. 

Fathers break down

At the mortuary of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Sumit broke down, unable to come to terms with the crushing loss of his son. The family, relatives said, had started preparations for Abhav’s birthday party before tragedy struck. 

Yagya’s father, too, was inconsolable. The BSc student wanted to build a cricket career. He was part of his college’s cricket team and also bowled at professional players in the nets. His Instagram bio reads, “cricket enthusiast”, and has videos from his matches. In fact, his last post has selfies with RCB cricketers and Abhav, hours before their accident. 

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Police have tracked down the truck, which was loaded with debris at the time of the accident. The heavy vehicle has been seized and cops are looking for the driver, who is on the run. 

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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