‘Papa, bahut enjoy kiya…’ then crash and silence: Delhi man’s last chat with son

Abhav and Yagya click a pic with KL Rahul at the match venue. This was the last post Yagya made on his Instagram page.

Sumit Bhatia had insisted that his 14-year-old son Abhav stay on a call with him till he reached home after the IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. He did not know then that it would be the last time he would hear him, and that a tragic accident would snatch him away.

Around 10.27 pm, Sumit dialled Abhav, who went to watch the match with his cousin Yagya (20). Abhav said he had a lovely time. “Papa, bohut enjoy kiya, hum aadhe ghante mein ghar pohuch jayenge (Papa, we enjoyed a lot, we will reach home in half an hour),” said the Class 9 student, seated behind his cousin on a bike cruising through the tree-lined roads of Lutyens’ Delhi.