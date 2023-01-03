No injuries suggestive of sexual assault, shows Delhi accident victim’s autopsy report

The Delhi Police said Tuesday that Anjali Singh, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident and her body dragged for more than 10 km in Outer Delhi, did not receive any injuries “suggestive of sexual assault” according to the postmortem conducted on her body.

Sagarpreet Hooda, Special CP (Law and order Zone II), said the postmortem examination was conducted by a three-member board of Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday, January 2. Hooda said the report stated that the provisional cause of death was “shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs”.

He added all her injuries were produced by blunt force impact that was possible with the vehicular accident and dragging. “Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault,” Hooda added.

According to a doctor from the medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College who conducted the autopsy, there is an “accidental injury pattern” with “dragging injuries over her back and head and buttocks.

Singh, who worked as an usher at weddings in the city, was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the vehicle for almost 4 km — from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala — in the early hours of Sunday. The police had found her body almost two hours later.

All the five accused, who were inside the vehicle that dragged her, have been arrested and sent to three days of police custody.